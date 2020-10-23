Samsung launches two updates for Galaxy S20 FE display error correction

Launched about a month ago, the Galaxy S20 FE has already won over its captive audience, who are looking for a cheaper alternative to bring home one of Samsung’s new smartphones in the new Galaxy S20 entry phone.

However, from the first days of use, most owners of the device began to notice a flaw in the display, which more specifically affects the touchscreen. The irregularity can occur in a number of ways: the most common is preventing the device from recognizing touch or sliding it across the screen. Others, however, make the device have the dreaded “phantom touch”.

Now, a few days after the first reports appeared, the South Korean has already rushed in and made available the first update, which falls under version number G78xxXXU1ATJ1 and which should – according to its changelog – apply improvements of stability on touchscreen and camera.

After the release of this first update, the company began to make available, in certain European countries, a new software version of the device, under build G78xxXXU1ATJ5. It is important to note, however, that the changelog for this update does not mention the errors presented on the screen, but cell phones, in fact, have further improved display performance after being upgraded. updated for this version.

Updates have already started arriving for both the 4G version of the device and for the 5G model and can be updated automatically via OTA (Over-the-Air). However, it is possible to try a forced update by going to Settings, going to Software Update, and selecting Download and Install, if available.

The Android security package for the month of October has also started to gradually release to users of Samsung mobile phone, and its updating process is the same as mentioned above.