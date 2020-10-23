WhatsApp should become a shopping mall and allow the buying and selling of in-app products

While testing the video calling function in its web version and even working on new security features, WhatsApp should soon become even more comprehensive and become a kind of market.

In an interview published Friday (23), WhatsApp COO Matt Idema confirmed that Facebook is expected to launch the online store feature in the messenger. The intention is that the user can view the catalog, make the purchase and pay through WhatsApp.

For the feature to work properly, the messenger must use the Facebook store. The platform was made official in May this year and is expected to offer a unified experience on social media, Instagram and now WhatsApp.

Matt Idema also said that more than 175 million people interact with businesses on WhatsApp every day. Therefore, Facebook sees the messenger as a great opportunity for growth:

Compared to Facebook as a whole, the revenue from this service may be low in the short term, but we believe the opportunity is very great.

See the promotional video below already confirms that the new feature will indeed be available:

For now, the only detail not confirmed by the executive is the date on which the novelty will be released. Additionally, we also don’t know which locations should receive the resource first.

Either way, this is yet another step for Facebook to make WhatsApp a highly profitable platform. Turning the app into something of a mall ends up following the same movement as Instagram.