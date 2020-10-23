Latex-saturated paper market Seeking Excellent Growth |Industry Share, Size 2020 Movements by Growth Status, Trend Analysis 2027

Global Latex-Saturated Paper Market By Basis Weight (<50 gsm, 50-100 gsm, 100-200 gsm, 100- 150 gsm, 150-200gsm, >200 gsm), Composition (Cellulosic Fibers, Non-Cellulosic Fibers), Application (Veneer Backing, Publishing & Bookbinding, Packaging Applications, Construction Products), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Latex-saturated paper market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 5.55% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of latex–saturated paper for POP is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing usage of latex saturated paper in point of purchase application to enhance sale is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for graphics media with better printability, increasing consumer spending on retail for more advanced products, and increasing usage in bookbinding & packaging application will also accelerate the latex–saturated paper market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This latex–saturated paper market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research latex–saturated paper market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Latex-Saturated Paper Market Scope and Market Size

Latex-saturated paper market is segmented of the basis of basis weight, composition and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of basis weight, the latex–saturated paper market is segmented into 50 gsm, 50-100 gsm, 100-200 gsm, 100-150 gsm, 150-200gsm and >200 gsm.

The composition segment of the latex–saturated paper market is divided into cellulosic fibers and non- cellulosic fibers. Cellulosic fibers segment is divided into softwood kraft pulp, hardwood kraft pulp, rice, bamboo, jute, rye and others. Non-cellulosic segment is further divided into glass wool, thermoplastic polymers, thermosetting polymers and others.

Based on application, the latex–saturated paper market is divided into veneer backing, publishing & bookbinding, packaging applications, and construction products.

Asia-Pacific dominates the latex–saturated paper market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growth in the retail sector and growing demand for latex-saturated paper for promotional posters and point-of-purchase advertisement in the region.

The countries covered in the latex–saturated paper market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Latex-saturated paper market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to latex–saturated paper market.

The major players covered in the latex–saturated paper market report are Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc., NAR S.p.A., Neenah Paper and Packaging, Mask-Off Company, Inc., Mafcote Inc., THE GRIFF NETWORK., DAIFUKU PAPER MFG. Co., LTD., Ecological Fibers, Inc., Sihl GmbH, FLEXLINKLLC.COM, Grimco, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

