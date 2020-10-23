Lions don’t want handball players to play international matches | Free press

Mannheim (dpa) – Due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga handball club Rhein-Neckar Löwen are considering not giving their domestic players to international matches.

“It is clear that we cannot send anyone in their national team to a risk area which should be in quarantine after returning to Germany,” Managing Director Jennifer Kettemann told “Mannheimer Morgen” and explained: “For the ‘moment, no one denies permission. ” The obligation to serve is accepted: “We are currently in an exceptional world situation and, in addition to the economic responsibility of our club, we also have a health responsibility towards our players.”

The next international matches are scheduled for early November. The background is that “Spiegel” reported on Thursday that Bundesliga clubs are demanding a guarantee from associations that domestic players will not have to be quarantined after returning from international matches.

Meanwhile, master THW Kiel begins sales of season tickets for the current season on Saturday, despite the nationwide rise in corona infections. Interested parties can purchase subscriptions for 15 home games. Since currently only a maximum of 2,400 spectators are allowed in the 10,285-seat hall, the club wishes to stay well below this mark. Day tickets are expected to continue to go on sale. Subscriptions are offered while supplies last.