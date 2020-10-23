LG Q52: leak brings full specs ahead of official release

Apparently, the launch of the new LG Q52 is closer than expected. That’s because sources in South Korea have leaked actual images and even full specifications of the company’s new middleman.

With a design that differs from its predecessor’s pattern, but seeks some inspiration from competing devices, the LG Q52 has a digital player on the side. Its screen is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD + resolution and a slot for a 13 MP camera.

Unlike the Q51, LG’s new device replaces the Helio P22 processor with the MediaTek Helio P35. The chipset works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If necessary, memory expansion with a MicroSD card is also supported.

Now when it comes to the rear cameras, the module looks like some Samsung devices and other brands. The primary lens is 48 MP and works in conjunction with 5 MP wide angle, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro.

Finally, there is a battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh and the presence of Android 10 running under LG’s proprietary interface. For now, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the official launch date of the new Q52.

Either way, it should be presented in white and red. The official price must be between 300,000 won (~ R $ 1,487) and 400,000 won (~ R $ 1,984).

What did you think of the new LG Q52? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.