Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Extensive usage of enzymes in paper manufacturing is propelling the growth of pulp & paper enzymes market. These enzymes help in solving filtration problems, in starch hydrolysis, and for maintaining haze during storage and maturation. They are also beneficial for consistent flax retting in composite applications.

A new emphasis is being laid on pectinase enzymes in the pulp and paper industry. Approximately 60% of pectinase is utilized for retting of flax fibers.

Moreover, laccases are employed in environment friendly prebleaching applications. Lately, laccases are available in broad substrate ranges and use oxygen as the final electron receptor. Intrinsic ability to detoxify the pollutants in the environment is boosting the popularity the laccases among the manufacturers in pulp & paper industry.

Application of levanases to discard slime deposits has generated substantial interest among pulp & paper industry players, as it improves penetration of biocide into the slime layer.

The report cites that technological advancements and recent trends will stipulate Latin America to be a lucrative growth for pulp & paper enzymes market stakeholders looking to expand their market penetration.

Xylanase segment is estimated to register substantial traction in the coming years, owing to extensive adoption of product in Brazil mills to enhance bleaching with cellulases. Pulp & paper industry majors in Latin America are emphasizing on boosting their alkalinity strength and thermostability to improve production capacity. In 2018, Latin America accounted for approximately 4.7% of global import of paper and Mexico imported paper worth USD 6 billion.

Speaking of geographical landscape, MEA pulp and paper enzymes market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5% through 2026. The region is regarded as one of the most under-penetrated regions in terms of pulp and paper industry and is predicted to provide opportunities to manufacturers to generate significant revenue.

Upsurge in paper imports, focus towards improving the ports, reduction in import duty on wastepaper and duty-free imports of equipment will stimulate the growth of MEA pulp & paper enzymes market. Although, high cost of raw materials and cost-intensive production may act as restraints, supportive amendments in forest policy for wood-based paper production will impel the market growth over the forecast period.

The leading organizations in pulp and paper enzymes market are BASF, DuPont, AB Enzymes, Koninklijke DSM, Associated British Foods Plc, Novozymes, Dyadic International, Rossari Biotech, Creative Enzymes, Anthem Cellutions, Noor Enzymes, Megazyme, Epygen Labs FZ LLC, MAPS Enzyme Ltd., and Advanced Enzyme Technologies among others.

