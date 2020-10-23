Oat Milk Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware this Global Oat Milk report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Given the rising inclination for health food in consort with healthy living trends, oat milk market is projected to accrue decent hike in product demand over the study duration. Oat milk has gained an overwhelming response at coffee shops as well as plant-based non-dairy section of the grocery stores.

Oat milk is a popular alternative for cow milk. It has a creamy texture which makes it ideal for latte-making baristas. The high nutritional content of the product has made it a preferred item among the customers, thereby securing a dedicated spot in the non-dairy section of the grocery stores.

Oat milk can be consumed safely by people with dietary restrictions or food sensitivities as it is naturally free from lactose, soy, nuts, and dairy. In comparison with the other non-dairy milk options like almond or rice milk, oat milk has higher protein and fiber content.

Oat milk market is classified in terms of sales channel, packaging forms, type, source, and regional landscape.

Based on the source, the global oat milk market is classified into organic and conventional. There is an increasing demand for vegetarian and economical options which is driving the growth of the conventional segment.

Based on the type, the global oat milk market is divided into flavored and unflavored oat milk. Flavored oat milk is an integral ingredient for making frozen desserts and ice creams as a dairy free alternative. The report cites that both these market segments are expected to witness tremendous growth over the study duration.

With respect to the type of packaging, the market is classified into cartons, bottles, and others. The others segment includes plastic packaging which is expected to witness a considerable growth owing to its affordability and ease of use for mass-scale production as compared to the other materials. The others segment is likely to witness a CAGR of more than 9.5% through 2026.

Based on the sales channel, the global oat milk market is divided into mainstream stores, specialty stores, and others. The others segment includes supermarkets, local shops, hyper markets which is anticipated to witness notable growth in the foreseeable years.

Based on the regional contribution, the global oat milk market is divided into Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA, Europe, and North America.

MEA oat milk market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% by the end of 2026 owing to surging in disposable income and changing dietary preference of people in the region.

Pacific Food, Danone, Elmhurst, PepsiCo, Oatly, Happy Planet Foods, Thrive Market, Califia Farms are the key players functioning in the global oat milk market.

