Radeon RX 6000 Series Big Navi Tipping GeForce RTX 3080?

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series

The Radeon RX “Big Navi” has just appeared in a popular benchmark database. We have a performance rating to position it against what Nvidia has to offer.

The Radeon RX 6000 series will spawn several graphics cards, some of which will tackle the high-end offerings. For this reason, two GPUs should be planned, the Navi 21 XT and the Navi 21 XTX. The first allows AMD partners to offer personalized versions, while the second is reserved for AMD. It’s clear that this chip will only be available through a reference design for at least a while. Purchases are therefore made directly from AMD.

Radeon RX 6000 series by AMDRadeonRX 6900 XTRX 6800 XTRX 6800RX 6700 XTRX 6700GPUNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XLNavi 22Navi 22 computing units 80726440? Stream processors 5120460840962560 MHz? G616 GB G612 GB G6? Memory bus256 bit256 bit256 bit192 bit192 bit Memory speed16 Gbit / s16 Gbit / s16 Gbit / s?

Radeon RX 6000 series Big Navi, performance under Fire Strike Ultra

To get back to our leak, a Radeon RX 6000-Sero Big Navi was tested with 3DMarks Fire Strike Extreme (Ultra Mode) exercise. The handsome wins a shop with 11,500 points. If we look at the balance sheet for the GeForce RTX 3080 (score around 10,600 points), we don’t see a good lead of 8.5%.

Unfortunately we don’t know the reference of the card. Is it the model with the Navi 21 XTX (Radeon RX 6900 XT?) Or the shouldered version of the Navi 21 XT (Radeon RX 6800 XT)?

