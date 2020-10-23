Corona test positive: break for darts star Durrant | Free press

Riesa (AP) – Premier League winner Glen Durrant is due to take a break from the darts tour after testing positive for the corona virus. This was announced by the world association PDC before the start of the International Darts Open in Riesa.

Durrant will now self-isolate, the PDC said. How long will the 49-year-old be out and whether he will also miss next week’s EM in Oberhausen is open. The two Englishmen Adrian Lewis and Stephen Bunting, who tested positive for the corona virus in early October, are allowed to return on tour this weekend.