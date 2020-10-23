Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 || Bosch Limited; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Ford Motor Company; and More

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Research report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. The market report contains myriad of factors that have an influence on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in the world class Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market report. This Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.

Global internal combustion engine (ICE) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technologies inducing the development of low-temperature engines as well as development of hybrid engines.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internal combustion engine (ICE) market are AGCO Corporation; ASHOK LEYLAND; Hino Motors, Ltd.; Bosch Limited; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.; General Motors; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN; Navistar, Inc.; Rolls-Royce plc; Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (SDEC); Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Volvo Car Corporation; Groupe Renault; Doosan Infracore; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

1)Increasing collaborations and developments in the market resulting in the manufacturers presenting more fuel-efficient alternatives is expected to augment the growth of the market 2) Integration of ICE with electric powertrains to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market 3) Increased demand of the product from the various end-use verticals such as construction, mining, agriculture, power generation is expected to augment growth of the market

Strict regulatory presence in the market for ICE due to their environmental impact is expected to hinder the adoption rate

1)In March 2018, Groupe Renault announced that they had developed a new 1.3TCe petrol engine in collaboration with the Daimler AG. The engine available in the “Scénic” and “Grand Scénic” range of Renault is designed to offer greater engine capability in comparison to the older model of TCe while improving the driving comfort as well as significantly reducing the emissions of CO2 as well as reducing fuel consumption. The engine available in 115hp, 140hp and 160hp variants will reduce the CO2 emissions on their vehicle range by 5.5% on “Scénic” and 8% on “Grand Scénic” models 2) In November 2017, ASHOK LEYLAND and Hino Motors, Ltd. announced that they had agreed to a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) where ASHOK LEYLAND will utilize the expertise and technology available with Hino Motors, Ltd. for the development of engines as per the EURO-VI standards, and Hino Motors, Ltd. will gain the support of ASHOK LEYLAND for expanding its operations in the Indian market

Regions and Countries: U.S, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE.

