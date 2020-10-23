Windows 10 Build 20241 is available with some new features

A new build of Windows 10 will show up on the Windows Insider Program’s Dev channel. This build 20241 introduces several changes. The goal is to test them.

The first concerns the interface of the operating system. The giant is slowly continuing its update to a more modern version. After thumbnails in the colors of the theme, Windows 10 takes on an application start screen in the color of the existing theme.

The home screen visible when an application loads clearly adopts the visual style of the desktop (dark or light). This change is not available for all software. They only affect a few native applications. here is the list

SettingsStoreWindows SecurityAlarms & ClockCalculatorMapsVoice RecorderGrooveMovies & TVSnip & SketchMicrosoft ToDoOfficeFeedback HubMicrosoft Solitaire Collection

Windows 10 Build 20241 and defragmentation

There are also some new features on the “Optimize Reader” page. It is at this address

Settings> System> Storage> Other Storage Settings

An option for expanded display was presented. You can list all volumes, including hidden ones. The “Current Status” column provides a little more details if the volume is not available for defragmentation. This includes messages such as “Partition type not supported” or “File system type not supported”. Finally, you can use the F5 key to update the content.

There is also a change with Narrator. If a high priority notification is displayed while the computer is locked (and displayed on the screen), it will be read automatically when the device is unlocked.

As the release note at the end of the article shows, this construction contains a long list of fixes. However, we are part of the Windows Insider Program and the Dev Channel in particular. The operating system is therefore not perfect. It is also accompanied by known bugs and at the moment without a patch.

One of these affects Malwarebyte Web Protection users. A malfunction discovered in build 20236 has still not been fixed. It makes it impossible to connect to the internet. With this in mind, Microsoft explains that the solution is to pedal back to Windows 10 Build 20231 or to disable this software.

Windows 10 Build 20241 is now available via the Windows Update Service.

Publication Notice

Firmly

We fixed an issue where scrolling and pressing to zoom was not working properly on touch-sensitive devices like Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and others. When selecting an IME candidate or a candidate for text prediction of hardware keyboard, sometimes the candidate was inserted next to the selected candidate. We fixed an issue where new applications could not be installed with a Windows Installer service error on x86 systems. We fixed an issue where there was a problem trying to reset this PC using the “Keep my files” option, the error “There was a problem resetting your PC” error. No changes were made. “We fixed an issue where Robocopy could not keep the directory data when using the move command. We fixed a strong dwm.exe crash in recent flights. We fixed an issue that resulted in the System Information window (msinfo32) crashing on startup. We fixed an issue that resulted in the System Information Window (msinfo32) unexpectedly showing a blank icon in the system tray. We fixed an issue that could cause Bitlocker encryption to fail with error 0x803100b2. We fixed an issue resulting in flicker in certain apps when the media control pop-up was visible on the screen and you moved the mouse. We fixed an issue that resulted in the screen flickering on certain devices when accessing the power options on the login screen. We fixed a recently resolved issue. A tab in Microsoft Edge while Task Manager was running can cause Task Manager to crash. We fixed an issue that resulted in some Insiders seeing “Sorry, something went wrong” while going through Task Manager in the Detection Improvement Workflow for Windows Hello Face. We fixed an issue from the last few builds. If Settings were open when the PC went to sleep, connected pens may not be able to reconnect until Bluetooth was turned off and on again. We fixed an issue that could show a 0x80070003 error in Windows Sandbox. We fixed an issue where a non-working link to rename your PC for non-admin users was shown on the Project to this PC page in Settings. We fixed an issue where the Activation page in Settings would crash if you recently navigated to it without being connected to the internet. We fixed an issue in printer and scanner settings where clicking the Get App button available for some printers would cause the settings to crash. We fixed an issue where Copy was clicked The button under “View Hardware and Connection Properties” in Network Settings results in redundant lines saying “Proxy Auto Detect” on the Settings page. We fixed an issue that had certain effects on VPN connections where clicking the entry in the Network flyout did nothing. We fixed an issue that could cause Windows updates to fail with error 0xc0000005. We fixed an issue that could cause windows.old to be unexpectedly large for some Insiders. We fixed an issue that resulted in the new gesture to control the position of the text cursor using the space bar on the touch keyboard not working for some Insiders. We fixed an issue that could cause Internet Explorer to crash when typing certain combinations in websites using the Dayi We fixed an issue where incorrect characters were inserted into password fields when typing with the Japanese IME in Kana mode. We fixed an issue where when using the previous version of the Japanese IME the IME would be set to Off for a period of time, then immediately starting typing could cause the underlying app to crash.

known problems

We’re investigating reports of the update process getting stuck for an extended period of time when trying to install a new build. Live previews for pinned sites are not yet enabled for all Insiders, so a gray window may appear when you hover over the thumbnail in the system tray. We’re working on enabling the new system tray experience for existing pinned websites. In the meantime, you can remove the site from the system tray, remove it from the edge: // apps page, and pin the site again. We are working on a solution to an issue where some devices are experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bug check when we are investigating reports of some devices still showing a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION bug check on some devices after building 20236. After building 20236, devices running Malwarebytes Web Protection will no longer be able to connect to the network. Users can roll back to 20231 and pause updates or turn off web protection as a workaround. We’re investigating an issue reported by some insiders where the taskbar is obscuring the power button on the Start menu. If this happens on your PC, you may have to use the Windows Key plus X menu to shut down the system for the time being. We’re investigating GPU compute scenarios like using CUDA and DirectML that don’t work in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) Windows insiders on ARM PCs like the Surface Pro X will find that Windows PowerShell won’t start on this build . To work around this problem, use Windows PowerShell (x86) on the Start menu or Windows PowerShell ISE (x86) if you need to use PowerShell. Or download the new and modern PowerShell 7 that leverages ARM by running natively. The icon is also prettier.