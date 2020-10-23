DOSB presents a hygiene concept for competitions | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The German Olympic Sports Confederation has presented a concept of a national hygiene framework for safe sporting events in times of a persistent pandemic.

“The health of athletes and society as a whole remains the top priority,” DOSB President Alfons Hörmann said, according to a statement. In Corona’s time, this also meant that responsible sport and perfectly organized sporting events with hygienic concepts can make a valuable contribution and protect the diversity of organized sport in Germany.

The concept is based on the ten “DOSB guardrails” of the spring for re-entry into play and competition operations after locking. The DOSB concept was developed by Neuwied-based service provider “Apa” and tested by TÜV Rheinland, the umbrella organization said. In surveys of DOSB member organizations, it turned out that the loss of sporting events at all levels causes serious livelihood problems in the medium and long term. “This is why we want to help people help themselves with the concept of a national hygiene framework presented. At the same time, we are promoting wide acceptance of these tested standards among politicians and administrations, ”said Hörmann.

According to DOSB, the concept of a hygiene framework is a central building block. Depending on the type and size of the event, from a sports festival at a club to setting up a world championship, organizers could independently add sports and event specific modules. In addition to the general requirements, the Basic Standards would provide organizers with secure support for athletes, coaches, spectators or assistants through all phases of an event, from registration and arrival to exit. site security and documented contact tracing.