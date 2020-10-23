Coach Koehler lacks defenders | Free press

Auerbach.

As the world discusses the growing number of corona infections, regional football league VfB Auerbach faces a groundbreaking English week. With the home games against Halberstadt and Fürstenwalde on both Saturdays and the away game at Babelsberg on Wednesday, coach Sven Köhler’s side have three games against direct rivals. Hopp or top – that could be the motto of the seven days. “Of course our aim is to design the games in such a way that they don’t slide further down the table,” says Köhler. A home win on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the lower half of Halberstadt is a must.

In the accomplishment of this task, the coronavirus again plays a role, after all, the game takes place with a limited number of spectators. Only 500 fans are allowed to enter the Vogtlandweide arena. In the Auerbach team, the surprise is not too great. “Let’s face it: we all expected more restrictions,” says Köhler. “Above all, it is unfortunate that as a fourth division team we were much more dependent on viewer income than a Bundesliga team.” However, the VfB also announced: There will be no fundraising campaign or the sale of solidarity tickets. “We only do this when our liquidity is at risk,” says manager Volkhardt Kramer. This is not yet the case. “My wish, however, would be that all who are involved in our association become members,” Kramer added in a proposal of support.

Meanwhile, VfB coach Köhler must find a solution to his problem as a central defender, because after Philipp Müller Eric Träger is now also injured. Against BSG Chemie Leipzig, he suffered a torn ankle ligament and has been out for at least four weeks. With Marcin Sieber, Köhler has only one of three center-backs nominally left. “I don’t have a lot of options now,” he says when asked how he wants to plug the hole. Albert Löser is an alternative, as is Paul Horschig. However, Köhler ruled out switching to a three-way chain.

Asked about Auerbach’s defensive game, Köhler will recommend something else to his team: just watch the Champions League. “How Bayern played forward on Wednesday night and still haven’t allowed anything was ready for the textbooks.” And an example for its players, who recently had their weaknesses in this area.

The balance and error rate did not square with Leipzig. “We can’t afford so many attacking mistakes against Halberstadt,” Köhler warned. Germania has not started the season well, but the results will be misleading, says Köhler. “The people of Halberstadt have already shown their quality.” Above all, they are waiting for the mistakes the Auerbach team have made so often recently. So the formula for Saturday is clear: fewer mistakes, more points. And then the corona vortex of the last days is forgotten for a brief moment.

Confusion over the number of spectators: first only 100, now 500 in Auerbach

Events at VfB Auerbach these days follow one another, and the athlete plays only a minor role. Due to the high number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Vogtland district, the district office’s health department on Wednesday imposed a limit of 100 spectators on the regional football division. A decision that VfB manager Volkhardt Kramer annoyed on Wednesday night. Kramer spoke of a decision for which his understanding was no longer sufficient. “I’m concerned that regulatory requirements that haven’t been thought through to the end or a new lockdown will destroy the basis of the sport – that is, everything that has been built over decades. My personal opinion is that we can take many sensible measures with regulations published in parallel. whose meaning can be questioned, lose popular support. “A spectator count of 100 would not save VfB Auerbach, but would lead to financial loss of ‘at least 5,000 euros per game and would therefore also threaten its existence.

The cry for help was heard a day later. As announced by VfB, a number of spectators of 500 spectators is now allowed in the Auerbacher Arena zur Vogtlandweide. The State Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Cohesion of Saxony released a new version of the Crown Protection Ordinance on Thursday. This comes into effect on Saturday. It gives the health departments of the district offices the possibility of increasing the number of visitors to events in public spaces beyond the fixed number of 100. However, only in the event that the organizer can present a concept of hygiene that can be approved. Based on this, VfB revised its own hygiene concept and received approval for 500 ventilators.

“We are very happy that a much larger number of guests are able to visit the game in this way,” Kramer says. “The whole process came about because the responsible ministry and subsequently the Vogtland District Health Department responded very quickly and as easily as possible to the concerns of the sporting population. We would like to take this opportunity, certainly on behalf of us as well. a lot of football fans, thank you very much, ”said Kramer.

At the same time, the VfB asks to use the reservation in advance. Tickets are available at the Autocentrum Naumann in Auerbach. In the stadium, there is a strict mask requirement where distance cannot be maintained. Both stadium entrances will reopen on Saturday and, if tickets remain, there will be a ticket office. Guest fans of Halberstadt are not permitted. It also affects VfB fans on Wednesday when Auerbach takes part in SV Babelsberg. Only 250 fans are allowed, but no guests from Vogtland. (masc)