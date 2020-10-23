Bavaria’s ‘exclamation point’ against Atlético’s ‘bullies’ | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Reigning champion’s dream start! The spectacular appearance in first class of the final hero in the 4-0 against the “rascals” of Atlético Madrid and FC Bayern as in triple day inspired Hansi Flick after much worries of Corona.

“We set the bar today,” said the satisfied coach of the German record champions. “There were four magnificent goals, one more beautiful than the other. We appreciate the start of the Champions League. “

The signal-effect victory refreshed fond memories of Henkelpott’s triumph two months ago after somewhat bumpy championship days. As in Lisbon in the 1-0 final against Paris Saint-Germain, Joshua Kimmich, who returned to the team just in time after the birth of the second child, prepared the goal thanks to Kingsley Coman. Another goal from Leon Goretzka, some preliminary work from Coman, a brilliant long-range shot from Corentin Tolisso and an exciting solo from “King” Coman were the added rewards of a serene performance by the series champion.

“I’m thinking a bit about my goal for the final, but now it’s a new season. We want to keep winning, ”Coman said after his gala appearance. After Serge Gnabry’s failure due to a positive corona test and the injured Leroy Sané, who returned to team training, Flick was all the more happy with the Frenchman’s performance on the wing. However, he made the 24-year-old responsible.

“I told him that he has now set the bar high and that he will be measured in the next games,” said the coach. Oddly enough, Coman is much more successful in the Champions League as a goalscorer and preparer than in the league and cup. “A player with the quality has to be the same in other competitions,” said Flick.

Overall, as the Munich stars continued their record-breaking streak with victory number twelve, the sound of the festive Champions League anthem gave them new impetus. “The premier class is something very special for every player. If you’ve seen the emotions in Lisbon after the final, you know how precious and important the Champions League victory has been, ”Flick recalled. After Real Madrid, FC Bayern want to be immortalized in the history of the competition as the second successful defending champion.

After a difficult season preparation, the success against the team around star striker Luis Suárez should give impetus to the many trophy projects of the Munich team. “We have a reputation to lose as defending champions, so the 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid was a good exclamation point,” Goretzka said.

With all the joy of success after the “shock” at Gnabry, the national player warned of the corona effects, of a “kind of avalanche that has come closer and closer to you”. You have to respect the rules, warns the 25-year-old.

At Bayern, the last somewhat missing physical presence was granted on Wednesday in the match, which was again played without spectators due to the pandemic. Thomas Müller & Co. could also be heard loudly on the pitch with encouragement and complaints. After a yellow card against himself, Müller raised his complaint. “What’s going on here? We play against Atlético Madrid. The biggest bullies in European football,” said the 2014 world champion.

Munich will debut in the premier class with Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday and RB Salzburg a week later as another group opponent is promising. “A good start needs enthusiasm – that’s the first part of a saying, and the way the team played football was really exciting,” said Flick. Löw’s former assistant recalled the motto of Germany’s World Cup triumph six years ago. “A good start requires enthusiasm, a good end requires discipline” was the slogan on the way to the Gold Cup. The Munich champions got back on track for the title with the first triple step of the still distant final in Istanbul.