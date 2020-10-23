Motorola launches Moto Cmera 3 with redesigned interface and focuses on one-handed use

The Moto Camera 3 arrives with a completely redesigned interface, with a more modern look than its predecessor. The app retains the brand’s renowned features, such as instant camera and color projector, but now promises to deliver a better one-handed user experience, in addition to better adaptation to different screens, whatever their size and type.

On its official blog, Motorola officially introduced the app, listing the features that have received the most attention. In addition to the refined appearance and the flexibility to work with a wide range of screens and devices, Moto Camera 3 also values ​​an intuitive experience, with functions that can be easily found and used by intelligence, with the use of artificial intelligence to optimize scenes, and personalization, making it possible to easily modify the modes present in the mode carousel.

Moto Camera 3 is already on the Play Store, but is exclusive to Motorola devices. The measure is only intended to facilitate the availability of updates to users. The manufacturer has confirmed that it will now be the default camera app in all versions, but unfortunately there appears to be no plan to introduce it to smartphones already on the market. .