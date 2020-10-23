Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro go through TENAA with 25W and 33W fast charging

The Redmi Note line is a favorite among consumers, still featured in our Top 10 Most Wanted Smartphones. As the Redmi Note 9S ends exactly seven months of existence in the global market this Friday (23), numerous rumors and leaks already indicate that Redmi is already preparing the next major launch of the family of intermediaries.

Now, a certification from the Chinese agency TENAA has just delivered some additional details about the highly anticipated Redmi Note 10 and its big brother, the Redmi Note 10 Pro. According to the documentation, the devices, whose model numbers are M2007J22C and M2007J17C , must offer a 25W and 33W fast charging system respectively. In addition, another outstanding confirmation is the compatibility of the two with the 5G network.

These models are however exclusive variants of the Chinese market, as indicated by the presence of the letter C in their identification numbers. Yet Twitter user Mukul Sharma found that a device with the exact same model number, with only C replaced by a G, has already been approved by the European Economic Commission (EEC), the equivalent of ‘Anatel for the European continent.

The global variant of the alleged Redmi Note 10 (M2007J22G) appears to be coming soon. Visit the EEC certification. # Xiaomi #Redmi # RedmiNote10 pic.twitter.com/zE1wpLeaV8

– Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 22, 2020

There are still no predictions for the launch of the Redmi Note 10 line, with many disagreements over the specifications of the devices. Some rumors point to the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset, while others point to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, both of which support 5G.

The supposed visual of the devices was also leaked, showing a major change in the camera module, which now looks like the set used in the Poco X3 NFC. In any case, both certifications indicate that the Redmi Note 10 family could be about to be revealed.