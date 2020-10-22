PS5: Sony brings new PlayStation Store to Brazil with next-generation games

About a week after confirming the overhaul of the PlayStation Store, Sony today started implementing its new store for the web and smartphones in Brazil. The changes were made with the next generation in mind, as part of the preparations for the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Matches 20 oct.

Tech October 16

Ditching the mix of black and dark blue, the new PlayStation Store now has a white background, a sharper look, and a greater emphasis on games and other media. The News tab is the home page of the store, with a featured game, other titles and promotions in the “Trending” section, launches in the “New games” section, pre-sale titles in the “Coming soon” plus a category picker like Bargains, All Games, PS Plus and more.





The page for each game has also been redesigned, with much more emphasis on the cover image or video. A map below describes the game’s name, developer, platform, and price. Beside, information on the technical aspects of the game, such as the possibility of remote use via PS Vita, improvements on PS4 Pro, backward compatibility with PS5 or the presence of microtransactions are described. In the end, all the details are displayed in the same way as the old PS Store.





One of the main news is that it is now possible to pre-sell digital titles for the PS5. The list is still limited and has 13 titles including Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Watch Dogs: Legion, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Godfall and more, in addition to the new Share Factory Studio, not yet shown by Sony. In its description, the compatibility with videos in 4K resolution with HDR is confirmed.





Finally, one change that hasn’t been popular has been the removal of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita titles from the web store, and it’s now mandatory to access the PS Store through consoles to download or purchase a game. PS4 themes and avatars have also been removed, with only games maintained precisely due to backward compatibility.

The new PlayStation Store is being rolled out gradually and may not be visible to all users. In our testing, using different credentials in Google Chrome, one of the accounts already had access to the novelty, while the other still showed the old look of the store. Sony assured that the migration would be completed on the 26th.