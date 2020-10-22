Flensburg-Handewitt beats Elverum in the Champions League | Free press

Flensburg (dpa) – Handball players SG Flensburg-Handewitt recorded another success after two consecutive defeats.

The 37:35 (18:14) of the Champions League home game against Norwegian representative Elverum HB was the North Germans’ fourth victory in the fifth game of the preliminary round, who sit second in Group A with 8 : 2 points. The best pitchers were Göran Sögard Johannessen with eight goals for Flensburg and Thomas Solstad with seven goals for Elverum.

After the 26:31 in the premier class at Vardar Skopje in North Macedonia and the 21:29 in the 103rd Schleswig-Holstein derby at THW Kiel, SG coach Maik Machulla’s team were initially unimpressed against Elverum . After a little over five minutes, the North Germans were leading 4-1. Then guest goalkeeper Thorsten Fries improved and the Norwegians shortened to 18:19 (34th) shortly after the break. Flensburg respected his line and celebrated a narrow but deserved victory.

On Sunday (4:00 p.m. / Sky) the Flensburg team want to set a new club record against HSC 2000 Coburg. A success on the newly promoted would be the 40th straight Bundesliga home win for the 2018 and 2019 German champions.