TIM Announces Completion of Infinity’s Prepaid and Customer Migration to TIM Pr Top

Working to expand its stake in the municipalities of the interior of the State of São Paulo, in addition to having already started to implement 5G DSS, although it considers it as “marketing”, TIM announced today that it would end the Infinity prepaid plan. The service operates at daily rates, charging customers a predetermined amount only on the day the calls and internet are used.

Information began to be sent to customers this morning, via text message, with the notice that the plan would be closed on November 20. Users must select an alternative from the company’s portfolio, migrating to TIM Pre Top if no new contracts are signed. The measure appears to be aimed at increasing revenues for the prepaid segment, given the difference in how the two plans work.





TIM Pré Top leaves aside the daily charges in favor of specific charges depending on the available balance. Even if the customer has only used the service for one day, the packages will be valid between 14 and 28 days, depending on the amount of the top-up. In São Paulo, with DDD 11, the available top-ups and their deductibles are as follows:





Also included in the unlimited WhatsApp plans (except voice and video calls), unlimited calls to any operator using code 41, unlimited SMS to TIM and 100 to other operators, as well as access to the network. TIM Banca Virtual Light application.

For those who prefer to maintain the daily billing system, TIM Beta Basic, which has undergone a recent reformulation, is an alternative. The plan offers 50MB of internet, with unlimited calling and texting, as well as access to TIM Geek Premium, charging R $ 1.75 per day of use.