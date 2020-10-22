Dominate the Earth! Under Domain released on PC as a new alien game

Prepare to conquer the Earth. The Under Domain game was released this Thursday (22) for PC as a new turn-based strategy game with an alien theme. The title is developed by the Brazilian Playlearn.

In Under Domain, the player must command the alien race of the Reptilians, with the aim of invading Earth, before they are controlled by humans. The story runs from 1900s to 2020s. Watch the trailer below:

In his search for survival, the user will have natural resources at his disposal and will be able to sabotage technology, infiltrate hybrid agents, perform kidnappings and genetic research with humans, in 12 teams – with 12 movements each, which represents a year of human existence.

The game also makes it possible to carry out covert operations and to set up a network of probes in order to follow the evolution of human society. Simultaneously with this surveillance, it is possible to build a fleet of warships for the time of the invasion.

“We think players will enjoy the immersion of the story and being ‘the bad guy’ for a few hours, but especially the challenge offered by Under Domain, with several strategic and mechanical possibilities that go beyond the standards of traditional strategy games.”

Rogério Favero

Game director

Price and availability

The Under Domain game is available for computers through the Steam platform. It can be purchased from this Thursday (22) for the suggested price of R $ 13.

