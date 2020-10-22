International

Liberadores Cup 2020: know where to watch Grmio and Internacional matches on the internet

rej October 22, 2020

On Thursday night (22), Grêmio and Internacional will enter the pitch against América de Cali (COL) and Universidad Católica (CHI), respectively, for the sixth round of the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores 2020. And both matches – scheduled for 9:30 p.m. – will have exclusive exhibitions on the Internet.

As with virtually all matches in the competition on Thursdays, both matches will be broadcast via Facebook Watch, via the official “Conmebol Libertadores” page.

Facebook has held the rights to the competition since 2019. Last year, the social network signed an agreement with FOX Sports to produce the duels. For 2020, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has reached out to Turner / Esporte Interativo, who provide the team and structure to display the games.

The rights were valid exclusively for all games held on Thursday, but due to a rescheduling of the schedule after the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some games have even aired on FOX Sports since competition returned. However, in tonight’s case, Brazilian clubs entering the pitch will only be seen by the online platform.

To follow all the movements of Grêmio x América de Cali and Universidad Católica x Internacional, the user must go to the official competition page (on this link) in Facebook and search for the live videos of these matches. The pre-game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Transmissions can be checked both by the computer – through the browser – and in the mobile app – with download links available on the map below the text.

So, do you generally follow Libertadores broadcasts through Faccebook Watch? Tell us your opinion in the space below.

rej

Related Articles

October 11, 2020
2

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe leaves house arrest after two months – Selecção Brasil

October 8, 2020
5

Russian government opens criminal investigation into environmental accident – Brazil National Teams

October 22, 2020
7

Latest Update 2020: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

October 15, 2020
9

Roof Coating Market 2020-2027 | Comprehensive Study on COVID 19 Explores Huge Growth in Future: PPG, Sherwin-Williams, RPM, BASF SE,AkzoNobel, etc

Close