Liberadores Cup 2020: know where to watch Grmio and Internacional matches on the internet

On Thursday night (22), Grêmio and Internacional will enter the pitch against América de Cali (COL) and Universidad Católica (CHI), respectively, for the sixth round of the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores 2020. And both matches – scheduled for 9:30 p.m. – will have exclusive exhibitions on the Internet.

As with virtually all matches in the competition on Thursdays, both matches will be broadcast via Facebook Watch, via the official “Conmebol Libertadores” page.

Facebook has held the rights to the competition since 2019. Last year, the social network signed an agreement with FOX Sports to produce the duels. For 2020, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has reached out to Turner / Esporte Interativo, who provide the team and structure to display the games.

The rights were valid exclusively for all games held on Thursday, but due to a rescheduling of the schedule after the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some games have even aired on FOX Sports since competition returned. However, in tonight’s case, Brazilian clubs entering the pitch will only be seen by the online platform.

To follow all the movements of Grêmio x América de Cali and Universidad Católica x Internacional, the user must go to the official competition page (on this link) in Facebook and search for the live videos of these matches. The pre-game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Transmissions can be checked both by the computer – through the browser – and in the mobile app – with download links available on the map below the text.

So, do you generally follow Libertadores broadcasts through Faccebook Watch? Tell us your opinion in the space below.