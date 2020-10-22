Götze-Tor not enough for PSV – Arsenal win with Leno | Free press

Eindhoven / Napoli (dpa) – Ex-world champion Mario Götze immediately scored for his new club PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League, but in the end the Dutch started with a loss.

After his goal on his league debut, the former Dortmund player scored 1-0 on Thursday just before the break against FC Granada. Thanks to goals from Jorge Molina (57th) and Darwin Machis (66th), the Spaniards turned the match in just nine minutes into a 2-1 (0-1) victory.

Götze had to leave the pitch for the break. “Mario had to be replaced injured because he had muscle problems,” coach Roger Schmidt told the online portal “Sportbuzzer” to replace him. “Even before the game he felt it was pinching.” Ex-Stuttgarts Timo Baumgartl and Philipp Max, who joined PSV from FC Augsburg for eight million euros, played but could not avoid defeat.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bernd Leno earned a 2: 1 (0: 1) away win with Arsenal. After Greece’s 0-1 deficit Taxiarchis Fountas (51st), in which Leno did not perform well, David Luiz (70th) and ex-Dortmund substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (74th) prevented one in four minutes. bad surprise for the guests. Coach Mikel Arteta had made six changes to the starting lineup from the Premier League game against Manchester City (0-1).

Despite 13 players who tested positive and therefore in quarantine, AZ Alkmaar surprisingly managed a 1-0 (0-0) victory in the duel at SSC Napoli, for which Dani de Wit ensured with his goal in the 57th minute. Former Leipzig Diego Demme succeeded in the 66th minute, but also couldn’t avoid defeat for Napoli.

Luca Waldschmidt on his Europa League debut with Benfica Lisbon and ex-Dortmund Julian Weigl celebrated a 4-2 (2-1) victory at Lech Posen. Uruguayan Darwin scored three times (42nd, 60th, 90th + 3), and Portuguese Pizzi converted a penalty for Benfica after nine minutes. Former Nuremberg Mikael Ishak scored the Poles’ goals (15th, 48th).

Former Dortmund Paco Alcácer became the winner of the Villarreal FC game. The striker, who was not replaced until the 70th minute, secured the Spaniards a 5: 3 (2: 2) victory over Sivasspor of Turkey with his goals in the 74th and 78th minutes.