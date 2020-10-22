Windows 10, KB4580386 is available for download. What’s new?

Microsoft just released a new Windows 10 cumulative update, KB4580386. It is intended for PCs under 1903 and 1909. It brings several bug fixes, one novelty, and one problem.

KB4580386 targets Windows 10 v1903 or v1909 and fixes three issues. Microsoft addresses an issue that could prevent a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass user from playing certain games. We found a solution to resolve a monitor flickering issue. Finally, the bug that causes a USB printer port to disappear after reboot when it’s disabled is usually resolved.

Windows 10 and KB4580386, new

On the new page, this update introduces Meet Now to the Windows 10 system tray. Meet Now is a new Skype feature. It offers the ability to quickly start a video call even without an account. On this subject, the giant explains

“At the beginning of this year we introduced Meet Now on Skype. Meet Now makes it easy to connect to someone with just two clicks, and each call can last up to 24 hours. Today we are happy to announce that we will be expanding this functionality in Windows 10 by offering Meet Now in the system tray. For the next several weeks, you can easily set up a video call and get in touch with your friends and family right away by clicking the Meet Now icon in the notification area of ​​the system tray. No registration or download is required. “”

On the other hand, KB4580386 is not perfect. A problem is known to be unresolved. It affects both versions, Windows 10 v1903 and v1909.

The giant explains

“If you are upgrading to Windows 10 v1903 or v1909 from a previous version of the operating system, you may see a Compatibility Report dialog box stating that continuing to install Windows will remove some optional features. You may need to add them in Settings after the installation is complete. You may receive this compatibility warning if LOCAL SYSTEM accounts cannot access the Internet via HTTP due to a firewall block. This is due to the inability to download the packages required for the Windows 10 Dynamic Installation Update (DU). “

A workaround is offered while you wait for a fix to be released. All details can be found on the KB page.