Coronavirus pandemic could transform vaccines around the world | Detective TudoCellular

The race for the vaccine that can immunize the world’s population from the novel coronavirus is still ongoing. While, on the one hand, people are hoping for an effective remedy; On the other hand, science has innovated in candidate development at the moment.

One of the contributions of this moment to the scientific world is the implementation of new technologies for the creation of vaccines. Detective TudoCelular this Thursday (22) discusses this subject in more detail.

New techniques

This space has already explained how the Sinovac – CoronaVac – and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine candidates are created. While the first uses SARS-CoV-2 itself inactive – that is to say without being able to infect cells – the second inserts the protein present in the coronavirus peak into an adenovirus that does not cause disease. in humans – a technique called “viral vector”.

But, in addition to these methods that require a virus to generate the vaccination of people, laboratories have started to apply a new technology that allows the vaccine to be created without the need for antigen: the gene vaccine.

It was created around 30 years ago, but has never been used on humans before. It only gained ground in the world of science this year, with studies of the current pandemic.

Security August 27

Security August 12

100% synthetic material

One of the main characteristics of this type is to have its raw material entirely created in the laboratory. In other words, it does not use a living organism to stimulate the production of antibodies in the human body.

In practice, scientists replicate the genetic sequence of the virus in question in the laboratory itself and form synthetic RNA. When injected into people, the immune system will recognize it as if it were the virus itself and might generate antibodies in the same way if it were infected with SARS-CoV-2.

From DNA to RNA

At first, gene vaccines were created with an emphasis on DNA-based development. This is the molecule where the genetic information of an organism is stored and used in the manufacture of proteins in the body by cells.

The intention was to use DNA to generate cellular uptake, which would turn into RNA and could stimulate the protein that would generate immunity. However, the first tests have shown that in practice this is not enough.

The way, then, was to create the RNA directly to produce the immune response more strongly. However, scientists saw that it would generate major inflammation, which over time was reduced by experts.





Current candidates

At present, there are two companies in the world that use the synthetic RNA technique for experiments on the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, among the eight most advanced. One of them is the North American Pfizer, which is developing its candidate in partnership with the German BioNTech and the Chinese Fosun.

The second is also made up of an American company: Moderna. Both have had previous positive results (1, 2), despite more serious side effects in some cases.

Benefits

Gene vaccines have some advantages over more traditional methods. One is the possibility of large-scale production with less effort, which generates higher speed of manufacture.

Indeed, they do not depend on the culture of the virus in large quantities to have the raw material. In other words, the production of a synthetic RNA does not require large structures and allows a lower cost – other plus points.

In the event of a viral mutation in the future, it would be easier to adapt the raw material, to also protect against antigens which have already undergone changes in their genetic codes.

In addition, this type of technique would also prevent vaccinated people from getting sick, as is the case with vaccines using attenuated viruses – it should be remembered that among the main candidates, there are none that use the coronavirus weakened in its production.





Is it effective?

Here is the point of greatest doubt to date about the use of synthetic RNA in vaccines: Is this method effective? Although it promises recognition of the material by the body, for the production of antibodies, there is still no scientific proof of its effectiveness.

It is only with the completion of ongoing tests for candidates against Covid-19 that effectiveness can be fully proven. In a report from BBC News Brasil, University of Pennsylvania researcher Norbert Pardi reports that the studies are promising so far.

Future contribution

One of the great expectations for the success of this method of vaccine development is the contribution it can also make to other diseases, in order to transform this scientific field within health.

With the success of the synthetic RNA technique, laboratories will be able to improve the cures already established for other diseases, but now more quickly in the event of mutations, in addition to accelerating the creation of new vaccines for other diseases. that may arise in the future.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic could generate transformations in vaccines on a global scale? Leave your opinion in the comments below.