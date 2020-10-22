Scorn on Xbox Series X: the exclusive has 13 officially released minutes of play

If you are familiar with the works of HR Giger, you have certainly captured the artistic reference that Scorn seeks to bring in in a fantastic way that reminds us a lot of Alien. See an image of the artist with his paintings in high resolution:

According to Ljubomir Peklar, director of games at Scorn, the game will be a next-gen Xbox exclusive because of the performance and fluidity that only new hardware can deliver, allowing for a smooth, surreal, and immersive experience that you can enjoy. to follow. video.

“We don’t want to take the current Scorn consoles because we want our game to be played at 60 FPS. It would be almost impossible without major sacrifices. The next generation is all about responsiveness, smoothness and much less wasted time.”

