Cheers in Hoffenheim: Victory against Red Star Belgrade | Free press

Sinsheim (dpa) – Thanks to Christoph Baumgartner and Munas Dabbur, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim celebrated a successful Europa League start even without fans in the Sinsheim stadium.

The Bundesliga team beat Belgrade Red Star 2-0 (0-0) in the first group game. Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner (64th) and Munas Dabbur (90th + 3) scored the goals against Serbian champions and 1991 European Cup winners. For Kraichgauer, who started without top scorer Andrej Kramaric, this n was only the second victory of their 15th international participation.

“As a young boy, I always dreamed of playing in the Champions League one day. Maybe it will work again. Now I score a goal and help the team succeed in the Europa League. It was a well-deserved victory, ”Baumgartner striker told Nitro.

In the second group game, the team of coach Sebastian Hoeneß will travel to KAA Gent in Belgium in a week. Another opponent in the preliminary round is FC Slovan Liberec of the Czech Republic. Hoffenheim definitely want to spend the winter on the European stage after being kicked out of group matches in their first Europa League season in 2017 and a year later in the Champions League under head coach Julian Nagelsmann. TSG claimed their only European Cup victory with a 3-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hoeneß used full-back Ryan Sessegnon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, for the first time against former Italian professional Dejan Stankovic’s side since the start. Many of TSG’s attacks in the difficult game were initially directed at domestic player Sebastian Rudy, who has been on the right wing since returning from FC Schalke 04. Munas Dabbur and Ishak Belfodil formed the attack without Kramaric. Croatian World Cup finalist like Kasim Adams tested positive for the corona virus last week. Pavel Kaderabek is still in quarantine after a family affair.

Roter Stern had to do without his equally infected best striker Mirko Ivanic and fought vehemently against TSG determining the game from the start. For a long time, the hosts lacked bright ideas against the hardy residents of Belgrade. Just before half-time, Dabbur found a gap after a Rudy pass, but only hit the post.

The playful lusterless wear continued after the break – but also without Grillitsch. The Austria international has left the arena to be there for the birth of his child. With a nice direct acceptance on a pass from Rudy, Baumgartner then scored the first goal in his Europa League debut. Dabbur made the hosts sigh in relief in the third minute of the time out.

Belgrade coach Dejan Stankovic saw a punishable foul by Kevin Akpoguma before Baumgartner conceded a goal and was so upset that Spanish referee Alejandro Hernández showed him the yellow-red card.