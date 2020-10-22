Layers of Fears 2 and Costume Quest 2 are the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store

Every week, the Epic Games Store publishes at least one game for free download on its platform. The titles made available by the producer can be downloaded on his official platform, both in desktop version and in mobile version, via a browser.

And, as of today (22), two new games are already available for download from the game developer’s official store: Layers of Fear 2 and Costume Quest 2.

Layers of Fear 2 is a first-person psychological horror game with an emphasis on exploration and history. Players control a Hollywood actor who responds to a director’s enigmatic call to take on the lead role in a film shot on board an ocean liner.

According to Epic Games, the title installation conditions are intermediate. A computer with a minimum of Windows 7 is required – although the manufacturer recommends Windows 10. Additionally, only 5 GB of RAM is required to run the game – but, again, Epic recommends a machine with at least 8 GB of RAM. RAM. Finally, a 64-bit architecture system is required to run Layers of Fears.

Explore spooky landscapes that stand the test of time, wear adorable new outfits that transform into mighty Hallo-warriors, and collect even more terrifying spooky treat cards to use in battle against a legion of hygiene-obsessed villains.

Epic Games requires users to have a Windows 7 computer to run the game well, in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The game is not too heavy, so only 1.5GB of free storage is enough for your setup.

Both titles will be available on the Epic Games Store until October 29 at 12 p.m. ET. Remember that last week’s games, which were Amnesia and Kingdom New Lands, are now back to their normal price.