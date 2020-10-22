Coronavirus: Vaccines tested may make people more vulnerable to HIV

Testing with different types of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing labs continues around the world. However, a recent theory that this solution to the pandemic could make people vulnerable to HIV has started to generate concern in the scientific community.

This is all because a group of scientists in California recently published the possibility that the Ad5 vector, used in vaccines, is something that reduces the body’s ability to fight off possible contamination. Some time ago, when they were trying to create an AIDS vaccine, that same vector was used and the result was not as expected.

“We are concerned that the use of an Ad5 vector for vaccination against Sars-Cov-2 may increase the risk of acquiring HIV-1 in people receiving the vaccine,” wrote researcher Susan Buchbinder and colleagues in the group. study. .

The adenovirus Ad5, in the vaccine against Covid-19, aims to send the substance to cells of the immune system that must be protected against Sars-Cov-2. However, it is reported by researchers as the cause of problems during the HIV vaccine development process in 2010.

The biggest risk to potential vaccinees, according to the group of researchers, is that four different types of vaccines apply the same compound to protect against the coronavirus.

However, one of them is almost entering the application phase, as the third stage is about to start in Russia and Pakistan, which can be a high risk, if the researchers’ data is 100% correct. %.

Now, it is up to the scientific community to analyze whether the research published by the North American group can be considered as the key to the development of another vaccine without Ad5 to avoid this vulnerability to HIV or if the tests will continue even with this sharp risk.