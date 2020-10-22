AMD Ryzen 9 5950X returns to benchmarks by winning Intel Core i9 10980XE processor

The AMD Ryzen 5000 line was announced in early October, promising to offer significant performance gains over its predecessor. Bringing in the new Zen 3 architecture, the new chip family appears to outperform Intel’s gaming solutions, while retaining the leadership in professional applications.

The Ryzen 9 5950X leads in launches, with 16 cores and 32 threads running at up to 4.9 GHz. Expected to arrive on November 5, the processor has not yet been tested by specialized media, leaving only to trust the results posted by AMD. However, as usual, there have been leaks in recent days, giving us an idea of ​​what to expect from the news.

Rumors 20 Oct.

Samsung October 15

While AMD’s top-of-the-line just leaked again, thanks to the Tum Apisak leaker, with test results from Geekbench 5. According to the data, the Ryzen 9 5950X was able to run at 5.04 GHz, reaching 1657 points. in single-core and 15860 in multi-core. The numbers show a respectable jump from the benchmarks released yesterday, and put the chip at a particular level.

Indeed, with current numbers, the 5950X shows 28% higher single-core and 12.5% ​​higher multi-core results compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X. Even more impressive is the advantage over rival Intel Core i9 10980XE, which brings in 18 cores and 36 threads, with the 5950X being no less than 43% higher in single-core and 7.5% higher in multicore.





Plus, even the Core i9 10900K, with 10 cores and 20 threads running in the most modern architecture, is easy to win, with the Ryzen 9 5950X outperforming it by 17% single-core margins and a respectable 42%. in multi-core. The results make the AMD chip even more interesting, given that it will be $ 200 cheaper than the 10980XE, priced at $ 799, and slightly more expensive than the 10900K, with an inflated price due to lack of stock.