Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 arrives in Brazil with IPx7 certification and 8 hours of battery life

Harman Kardon is known for the high end and very unique design of its products. The company recently launched in Brazil its SoundSticks 4, the look of which is intended to resemble a work of art, in addition to the Citation 200, which focuses on portability, smart features and sound quality, both indoors and out. outside the house.

Now, the manufacturer has just brought to the country the Onyx Studio 6, a new generation of speakers that also wants to offer great portability to users, without losing the elegance of its design. The accessory has a handle on its upper part which, with the IPx7 certification of water resistance, allows its use in any environment, even in the most humid, such as the kitchen or the swimming pool.

On the technical side, Onyx Studio 6 has a power of 50W, providing a 25mm tweeter and a 120mm subwoofer that offer a frequency response between 50Hz and 20kHz. With a 3283mAh battery, the device guarantees to deliver up to 8 hours of uninterrupted music playback, but taking 5 hours to recharge.

Technical specifications

Bluetooth version: 4.2 Compatibility: A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6 Transducers: 1 woofer of 120 mm, 1 tweeter of 25 mm Rated power: 1 x 50 W RMS Bi-amp (AC mode) Frequency response: 50 Hz – 20 kHz (-6 dB) Signal to noise ratio: 80 dB (A-weighted) Power supply: 19 V / 2A Battery type: lithium-ion 3635 V / 3283 mAh Battery charging time: five hours Song playing time: up to eight hours (varies depending on volume and music content) Dimensions (H x W x D): 284 mm x 291 mm x 128 mm Weight: 2940 g

Price and availability

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is now available for purchase from the manufacturer’s official website, available only in black, with a suggested price of R $ 1,599.