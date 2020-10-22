PS5: Installing the console vertically or horizontally does not change cooling performance

We are at the stage of final preparations for the launch of the next generation of consoles, and the amount of news published on video games continues to grow. This posture is very welcome especially on the side of Sony, which has kept its PlayStation 5 hidden under lock and key in recent months, in a movement completely opposed to that of Microsoft and its Xbox.

It was only in this month that we already had the chance to see the PS5 interface, we got some new information on how its backward compatibility with the PS4 works and we took a close look at the internal structure of the console. Sony. One of the aspects that caught the most attention of the device was its cooling system, which for the first time on a console uses molten metal and can receive online updates to perform better in each game. .

Faced with rumors about the Xbox Series X overheating and its approach closer to a PC, belied by the excellent results obtained in the thermal tests, it is still not known if the PlayStation 5 strategy will be effective, but at least on a point consumers who watch the new console of the Japanese giant can be reassured.





In an interview with 4gamer, Yasuhiro Otori, vice president of Sony’s hardware division and one of the main people responsible for the PS5’s cooling system, revealed that the position in which the device is installed will not influence the performance of its cooling system.

“From a design point of view [térmico], there is no difference in cooling performance between vertical installation and horizontal installation. I think people think the heat dissipation efficiency should be higher vertically due to the stack effect (in which hot air rises). However, in a cooling system with an active fan (electric fan), the stack effect is at the margin of error. It (the PS5) will perform to specification both horizontally and vertically, ”Otori said.

Reinforcing the explanation of why the PlayStation 5 is so great, the executive also detailed the reason for using liquid metal. According to him, due to the high operating frequencies and the small size of the chip, the amount of heat concentrated in such a small area is very large, greater than that of the PS4 for example. Therefore, the use of a new material to transfer this heat was necessary.

The PlayStation 5 is slated for release on November 19 and is already on presale in the Brazilian market, with its standard version costing R $ 4,999 and its digital model costing R $ 4,499.