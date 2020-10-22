Full-size comparison: Huawei Mate 40 lineup takes on major rivals

Huawei today announced its flagship line for the second half of the year, with the new Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus. Once again, the devices arrive in high demand for the large camera set, which has already secured the Chinese giant the lead in the DxOMark rankings for rear and front cameras.

But high end isn’t all about good cameras. There is the new Kirin 1000 chipset which was found to be 10% faster even than the Snapdragon 865 Plus, in addition to providing a Mali-G78 GPU with 24 virtual cores which offers 52% more speed than the fastest chipset. advanced from Qualcomm. This translates into longer battery life and greater energy efficiency.

Here, we put Huawei’s top of the line alongside other recently launched flagships to find out what it does best against its competition. We’re going to do a mega full-size comparison with ten models.

This problem is where Huawei feels at home. The mate 40 Pro, launched today, is already the leader of the DxOMark front and rear ranking. The rear set brings 50MP on the main one, 20MP on the wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the front is 13MP and, in the case of the larger model, accompanied by a ToF sensor.

Some of its competitors are betting on the main 108MP sensors, as in the case of the more advanced models from Motorola and Samsung, and Apple continues with its main sensor of 12MP. However, a trend that would be welcome in videos, but which is not shown here, is the ability to record in 8K, which is already done by its main competitors, with the exception of the iPhone and the Edge line. But Huawei is historically more conservative in video resolution, but lower resolution doesn’t mean lower quality here.

Nearly 7-inch screens? Not yet. Huawei’s new models keep slightly smaller sizes. 6.5 inches on the Mate 40 and 6.7 on the Pro variant. The resolution is Full HD on the larger model and goes to 2K on the more advanced.

However, both models are already aligned with the latest advancement in the display element: the refresh rate. While the Galaxy Note 20 and the iPhone 12 line remain at 60Hz, and competitors like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra reach 120Hz adaptive, the Huawei Mate 40 line relies on the 90H, at the same rate as the Motorola Edge and Zenfone line. 7.

We have reached the era of 5G, at least outside of Brazil, which is still awaiting frequency auctions. All of the competitors in this comparison have a built-in 5G modem. The differences are therefore in the chipset. Huawei continues to bet on its proprietary chipset, the Kirin 9000, which the company has announced with a series of improvements capable of making them faster than its main competitors. The proprietary chipsets are the bets of Samsung, with the Exynos 990, and Apple, with the A14 Bionic.

In RAM and storage, 8 GB and 256 GB, a standard capacity for high-end phones, but on battery, Huawei’s models still do not approach 5000 mAh, although the EMUI interface is known for good handling. power, which needs to be improved with the Kirin 9000. We have 4200 mAh in the Huawei Mate 40 and 4400 mAh in the Pro variant.

(updated October 22, 2020, 4:54 p.m.)