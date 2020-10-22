Four Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090s are workstation tested; consumption reaches 1700W

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is the most powerful gaming GPU on the market today. With monstrous specs including over 10,000 CUDA cores and generous 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, the new champion Nvidia is sold not only to keen gamers, but also to so-called “Prosumers”, who will use the firepower of the map in professional scenarios.

Aiming specifically at the professional audience, Puget Systems, a company that develops a series of benchmarks for programs such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere, has assembled no less than four RTX 3090s to analyze how the processing power of the GPU evolves as a result. with the number of plates in a system. The NVLink system was not used – the GPUs communicated through the PCI-E connection, a method enabled in professional applications.

An Intel Xeon W2255 processor with 10 cores and 20 threads, 128 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a pair of EVGA sources with a power of 1600 W each accompanied the four gigabytes GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Edition, which use fans of the type fan. For the tests, the OctaneBench, V-Ray Next, Red Shift and PugetBench benchmarks for DaVinci Resolve, from Puget Systems itself, were used.

As you might expect, a single RTX 3090 is already showing some pretty impressive results. Four of them, however, are capable of scaling performance virtually flawlessly, hitting numbers 4 times higher than configured with a GPU. Although obvious, it is very difficult to achieve perfect scalability, so the achievement is remarkable.

However, performance gains have very significant drawbacks, consumption being the first of them. Without any modification, the four-card system achieves an impressive 1717W. With the addition of a second source, the output ends up increasing, and this consumption is reduced up to 75W. The best scenario, however, is to limit the consumption of each RTX 3090 to 300W – no noticeable performance loss was seen, and consumption was reduced by 100W, reaching 1600W in total.





The other negative point is the enormous noise generated by the GPUs. Despite the ability to maintain a good temperature given the tests and configuration, with an average of 80 ° C, each kept their fans running between 80% and 90% of their capacity. Puget Systems recorded a video demonstrating the noise, which you can see below:

It should be emphasized that the tested scenario refers exclusively to professional applications and unfortunately is not reflected in games. Even if that was the case, the connection in games would have to be done through NVLink, which is limited to just two GPUs, which in itself already requires an extremely high investment.