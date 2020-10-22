Xbox Series X: Gears 5 creator shows improved next-gen latency compared to One X

The Xbox Series X will be released in November and one of Microsoft’s big bets is backward compatibility, but developers can still improve that experience and The Coalition, which is responsible for Gears 5, today showed a comparison of the differences we should see in the mode. Single player at 60 FPS and against, up to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X.

The comparison used the Xbox One X and X series with an LG CX OLED TV with a response time of 13ms in game mode, as the goal of the comparison is to improve the response time that gamers will have in the game. the new generation of the Microsoft console.

Consult the campaign mode test table:

Note that the highest latency of the Xbox Series X is 76ms, while the Xbox One X has the lowest value close to 74ms, reaching up to 122ms behind in controls and display, showing a large evolution in the current generation. Also, it’s worth saying that the control used is the X series, as the numbers could be even bigger with the controls of the One X.

Now check out the Versus mode latency test, where response time is even more crucial in gameplay:

In this situation, the Xbox Series X still has the advantage in 120FPS and 60FPS, averaging 55ms, reaching a maximum of 64ms while the Xbox One X is well behind with 86ms on average and up to 108ms at most. .

So we can understand that gamers with Xbox Series X can really have an interesting advantage when it comes to multiplayer games, which are more and more popular around the world.

The new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch at a Microsoft event on November 9.

