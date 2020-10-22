Leverkusen starts with record victory against Nice | Free press

Leverkusen (dpa) – 73 days after the bitter end of the title dream at the gate, Bayer Leverkusen have made an impressive report in Europa League football.

At the start of the group stage, Werkself beat OGC Nice 6-2 (2-1). With their highest Europa League victory to date, the Bayer team laid the groundwork for reaching the round of 16. In mid-August, the Leverkusen-based team started last year’s final as one of the favorites, then eliminated in the quarter-finals against Inter Milan (1: 2).

Unlike opening the mixed league with six points in four games and 3-2 goals, Bayer presented itself more like the season before: strong offensively and defensive with problems. National players Nadiem Amiri (11th), Lucas Alario (16th), Moussa Diaby (61st), Joker Karim Bellarabi with a brace (79th / 83rd) and the young Florian Wirtz (87th) scored the goals in the pouring rain. The fourth in the French classification, for whom Amine Gouiri (31st) and Alexis Claude-Maurice (90th) have scored, is next to Slavia Prague as the strongest opponent of the group which completes the winner of the Israel Cup Hapoel Beer’Sheva.

“It was so important for us to start with a win,” said captain Lars Bender and also noted some weaknesses: “It was not as easy as the result suggests. The result might be a bit high, but we are happy to have scored goals again. “

After being over 20 degrees sunny all day, 20 minutes before kick-off, a cloud suddenly fell on the roof of the Leverkusen stadium. When it briefly calmed down after ten minutes of play, Bayer pulled it back for a quarter of an hour and toppled the French five-player chain organized by former three-time Bayern winner Dante (37) d ‘an embarrassment to another.

First of all, Amiri took the first opportunity to score his second goal in the 13th European Cup after a remarkable assist from Leon Bailey. Five minutes later, Alario struck from a sharp angle. And the very playful Bailey almost immediately succeeded 3-0, but Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez parried his shot from 22 meters. With the pointless goal, Bayer brought the Cote d’Azur guest back into the game and had the chance to take the lead past the empty rows during the break.

Even after the change, the Bundesliga club initially seemed to falter before a very strong conquest of the ball by Ezequiel Palacios led to the preliminary decision. The Frenchman he served, Diaby, barely cheered the blow out of respect for his compatriots. Bellarabi’s double pack and Talent Wirtz even gave Team Dante a debacle afterwards.