Nokia 8.3 5G: representative is confused and confirms Dual-5G connectivity via update

Nokia announced a slew of new devices in March, including the Nokia 8.3 5G, the brand’s first smartphone to support the fifth generation network. Equipped with a Snapdragron 765G, the device has respectful specifications, with an emphasis on its camera set, for the generous 4,500mAh battery in addition, of course, to 5G connectivity.

Now the device has just played in a somewhat curious situation among the hundreds of questions asked on the Amazon site. In response to a user looking to see if the device’s second SIM chip was kept active during 5G operation on the main chip, a Nokia representative said that an update would arrive on the Nokia 8.3 5G by enabling 5G on both chips.





At first, the answer seems to confirm the functionality of Dual-SIM Dual-5G, in which both chips can remain connected to the 5G network at any time. This, however, is only available on devices with processors such as the MediaTek Dimensity 1000.

The feature is not yet compatible with any Snapdragon, although Qualcomm has already confirmed that it works to offer Dual-5G in the future. It’s unclear if the company plans to release the feature for older processors or if it will keep it exclusive for future chipsets, but at first it’s unlikely we’ll see the technology added to the Nokia 8.3 5G.

On top of that, the NokiaPowerUser website reports that the Finnish manufacturer’s smartphone recently received an update that allows the second chip to stay on 4G while the first is connected to 5G, which answers the question of user and was only activated then.

Technical specifications

6.81 inch IPS LCD display with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080p) Circular notch display and 20: 9 aspect ratio Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset made in a 7nm eight-core processor with up to 2 , 4 GHz 5G connectivity support 6 GB and 8 GB 64 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage 24 MP front camera with ZEISS lens Four rear cameras with ZEISS lens 64 MP main sensor with f / 1.9 and PDAF focus 12 MP sensor with wide angle lens 2 MP sensor with marco lens 2 MP sensor for depth of field data 4500 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging Biometric reader positioned on the right side of the case Android 10 The Nokia 8.3 5G is not not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.