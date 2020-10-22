It was easier to share! Google increases integration between Gmail and Drive

In an effort to make life easier for its users, Google this week officially confirmed its latest bet on its messaging service, shortly after starting to move to make the already known change in visual identity with a more aligned logo. with the visual identity of the company.

In this new round of news, we have that the search giant has officially confirmed that Gmail and Google now have better integration, allowing their consumers to benefit from the so-called dynamic emails to transfer files.

As can be seen in the gif below, published by Google itself, with the new integration, users will be able to grant access to files directly in the email box, thus streamlining the decision that the user has in question can edit, display or comment, being this novelty available both in browser access and in Android and iOS applications.

It should be remembered that until then the only way to do this was to open Google’s cloud file service to perform user-due inclusion, which therefore means to say that the change makes the decision more agile. .

Another detail highlighted by Google for the novelty is that the request email has been changed, with file availability messages still being sent from the drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com area.

To close, we have an availability confirmation, revealing that all users will have access to the feature (which includes personal, educational, work and non-profit accounts) with a gradual launch for up to 15 days from the 20th / 10, date on which the novelty was made official.

So, did you like the news confirmed by Google? Tell us in the comments!