Porsche Design: Huawei announces a new Watch GT 2 version with a refined look

The novelties of this model are due to the construction, which uses more sophisticated materials such as a ceramic base and a titanium body, in addition to a special inscription indicating the version “Porsche Design” on the crown of the watch.

This version borrows some features from the Watch GT 2 Pro, starting with the battery that can last for weeks and is recharged using wireless technology. The system is the same Lite OS seen on the brand’s other watches, allowing full tracking of over 100 different types of exercise and sports with heart rate measurement and more.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Porsche Design will be available for purchase on November 3 from the manufacturer’s official website for € 695 or the equivalent of R $ 4,593 in direct conversion, but it is already possible to participate in the pre-sale. There is still no availability forecast for Brazil.