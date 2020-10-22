Uncharted: Tom Holland shares first pic as Nathan Drake in live-action movie

After six directors scrapped plans to turn Uncharted, one of PlayStation’s greatest classics, into a live-action movie, production is now in full swing and is set for release next year.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom and Zumbilândia), Tom Holland’s first photo as Nathan Drake was eventually released on the actor’s social media, revealing excellent characterization in the character’s skin, with the main difference being the age, where in the movie it looks like we’ll have a younger Nate than in the games.

In the photo below, we can see Holland with a slight injury to her right arm and standing on what appears to be a large ship already destroyed after a battle, but further details have not been revealed.

Scheduled for release in July 2021, the film recently resumed filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the crew to stop recording earlier this year.

Nolan North, the voice actor for Nathan Drake in the games in the Uncharted series, endorsed the character featured as a character and said he was “proud that Tom Holland is continuing the Drake legacy!”

In addition to Tom Holland, who plays the current Spider-Man in the Marvel films, the live-action adaptation will star Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer and Antonio Banderas and Tati Grabrielle. in roles yet to be seen. The film is scripted by Joe Carnahan (The Pursuit), Arthur Marcum and Matthew Hollaway (where both worked on Iron Man 2008 and MIB: Men in Black International 2019).