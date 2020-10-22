Zwickauer wants to refine his derby victory | Free press

Zwickau.

When FSV Zwickau hosts Türkgücü Munich on Friday evening (7 p.m.), the 500 crown-bound spectators should quickly warm up to red and white hearts. The West Saxons were coming off a 2-1 derby victory at Dynamo Dresden, as Ronny König and Steffen Nkansah were already looking to the future: “We have to take the momentum with us and add it at home” , said the FSV scorer. And newcomer Nkansah, who took over from Dresden, “really wanted to add more” on Friday.

After the 2-0 away victory at Halleschen FC which went badly in the last home game. KFC Uerdingen kidnapped, although not the best team, three points from Zwickau – which not only distressed Marco Schikora: “I think it’s in everyone’s mind that we don’t want to experience something like So we’re from the first minute to be hot and scorching, “promised the 26-year-old, who had moved from regional championship team Kickers Offenbach to Mulde for the new season.

So far, the right-back hasn’t missed a single third-division minute and recently shone as a heel-scorer for the important 1-1 at Sachsenderby. “The first goal in the professional field is not so common at 26 years old. That’s why I mark this day very strongly in my calendar, ”said the business administration student, who will begin writing his bachelor’s thesis in November.

Against Türkgücü Marco Schikora, who felt “very, very comfortable” in Zwickau from day one, also needs to be careful at the rear. The Bavarian capital team, coached by Alexander Schmidt, have already scored 13 times after five matches in the third league, more than any other team. Croatia’s Petar Sliskovic tops the scorers list with five goals. FSV coach Joe Enochs knows the danger of the 1.93-meter-tall striker, especially in set pieces: “He’s grown up, but he’s also very fast. When they win the ball they change very well and it goes straight down. ” said the head coach, who called for “no unnecessary loss of ball and prevention of counter-situations”. The 49-year-old did not rule out the possibility of bringing in new staff at the end of a grueling English week.

The fact that the offensive and strong newcomer Türkgücü, with specialist and standard driver Sercan Sarerer has to sit down with a yellow card, has already conceded eleven goals, is also one of the statistical facts. A good approach for Zwickau to continue and refine the victory of the derby.

Probable FSV programming: Brinkies – Stanic, Frick, Schikora – Schröter (Godinho), Jensen, Reinhardt (Möker), Drinkuth – Starke – Wolfram, König