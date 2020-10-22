Best Android and iOS games of the week [22/10/2020]

The week is coming to an end and with it, the time has come to start discovering our already traditional compilations of the last days, thus ensuring the leisure of the weekend, whether in games (as in this specific case). also, for movies and more on streaming platforms.

In this round we bring a total of 10 games that can be an interesting entertainment option, which can be either free (most are) or paid and present in most of them for Android and iOS. As always, in addition to the name of each of the selected titles, we bring their official description as well as the map that allows you to go directly to the store of your device to download it.

The precious treasures have been stolen!

A race to collect the gems that have fallen on the sandy path while avoiding traps and obstacles. Your mission is to bring the treasure back to the palace as soon as possible!

Assemble your squad of epic 3D characters, battle online opponents, and compete in the league in Chaos Combat Chess, a new automatic chess game of strategy, tactics and skills from the makers of the world-famous Chaos Battle League .

Cross a dry seabed filled with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your boat moving, overcome various obstacles and resist dangerous weather conditions. How far can you do this? What will you find?

Orion is a minimalist arcade game that combines minigolf and air hockey in fun and unique skill-based levels, with puzzle elements in the mix. It’s a relaxing and smooth experience with a beautiful soundtrack that you can immerse yourself in.

There is no stopwatch and no score, your only objective is to beat the level!

Quest 4 Fuel is the new IDLE RPG with semi-automatic 5v5 hero battles, AFK rewards, and a PvP arena set in a dark, warring post-apocalyptic world.

Escape to Turtoa: a musical paradise filled with turtles, water dragons and rhythmic beats. Enjoy addicting yet relaxing gameplay while feeling the exotic and thrilling rhythm running through your fingers. Play on different levels: from peaceful meditation in relaxed mode to a total challenge on the Maestro stage.

This calming and sensory masterpiece will bring relief and rejuvenation – something we all need in today’s world. Turtoa: Global Rhythm was designed to be best played on mobile devices. It’s fun and entertaining for people of all ages!

Clowns keep you locked in your house. They will kill you in a few days.

One of the clowns is ready to help if you fix the water pump. He has a chronic illness and must take the medicine.

Jump into greatness through a colorful world of beauty and danger.

Pick up the riders on the way and try to get them all to the finish line.

On their way, the horsemen will encounter various obstacles, such as spikes, rotary hammers, spinning balls and even red evil horsemen from the opposite direction.

Try to survive the chaos of the jump and do the victory dance.

OneBlock: Adventure puzzle is a logic game that emphasizes thinking and solving skills. The puzzles make you think of a few steps forward and get more and more difficult as you go.

Handcrafted levels full of various innovative mechanics are ready to be solved. The goal is simple: merge blocks of the same color and collect stars simultaneously. By the way, you have to stay in the picture frame!

Pixel Pro Golf is a wonderfully unique arcade golf game that combines realistic physics with zen gameplay and beautiful pixel art.

Play 16 courses with beautiful pixels, each carefully designed with a unique style and conditions, all while trying to be the best of the best.