POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION MARKET 2020: COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK BY ALVOGEN, BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC., MYLAN N.V., NOVARTIS AG, SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Postpartum depression market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of mood and depression especially in females worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. The major players covered in the postpartum depression market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Alvogen, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Lupin, and Accord Healthcare among others.

Postpartum depression is serious condition of mood disorder that affects majorly women after delivery/childbirth. Baby birth can trigger many emotions from excitement & joy to fear & anxiety, these mood changes may lead to depression. Depression can cause feeling of anxiety, sadness, mood swing and exhaustion that can greatly inhibit their ability to care for their new-born child. In Unites States approximately 70% to 80% of women will experience, at a milder form while 10% to 20% women will experience, at a severe form. 1 in 7 women may experience postpartum depression and proximately 600,000 cases of postpartum depression diagnoses in USA.

Growing cases of hormonal changes and bipolar related disorders postpartum depression drives the postpartum depression market. Due to the adaptation of unhealthy lifestyle, increased stress due to physical changes in women and family history with neurological diseases also boost up the postpartum depression market growth. However, increased prevalence of mood disorders in female during pregnancy and lactation and increased demand of antidepressant drugs will drive the global postpartum depression market. But, lack of patient awareness in developing countries, lack of patient self-care and withdrawal symptoms after treatment of depression may hamper the global postpartum depression market.

Global Postpartum Depression Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the postpartum depression market is segmented into postpartum blues, postpartum anxiety, postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder, postpartum panic disorder, postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder, postpartum psychosis and others

On the basis of treatment, the postpartum depression market is segmented into psychotherapy, medication, supplements and others. Psychotherapy includes cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy and others. Treatment by medication includes antidepressants, anti-psychotic and.

Route of administration segment of postpartum depression market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the postpartum depression market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, postpartum depression market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the postpartum depression market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographically estimation North America acquired the largest market share due to increased prevalence of depression in female, and presence of skilled professionals for the disease. Europe is considered second largest market for postpartum depression due to increased healthcare and R&D expenditure in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the postpartum depression market due to increased awareness for mood disorders through advertisement & media and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Global postpartum depression market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Postpartum Depression Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

