MULTIPLE MYELOMA MARKET GROWTH TO 2027 | EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, FRESENIUS KABI AG, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

The major players covered in the global multiple myeloma market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc, Apotex Inc, Alvogen, Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc, and others.

Global multiple myeloma market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The global multiple myeloma market is majorly driven by high prevalence of multiple myeloma, rich promising pipeline of drugs, high diagnostics rate and vulnerable geriatric population. In addition, launches of drugs annually and advances in pharmaceuticals and biotechnological sectors or industries are some of the impacting factors that drives the market growth. Nevertheless, limited revenue opportunities coupled with high treatment cost significantly and patent expiration are some of the prominent factors that hinder the growth of this market.

By Type (Smouldering Multiple Myeloma, Active Multiple Myeloma),

By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulatory Agents, Others),

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others),

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others),

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy),

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Multiple myeloma formally known as Kahler’s disease is a cancer of the blood components such as plasma cells. The healthy plasma cells produce antibodies to fight against multiple infections. In multiple myeloma these plasma cells abnormally grow into the bloods and bones which eventually damages the organ.

Global multiple myeloma market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market.

Based on type, the global multiple myeloma market is segmented into smouldering multiple myeloma and active multiple myeloma.

Treatment type for the global multiple myeloma market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, corticosteroids, immunomodulatory agents and others.

The route of administration segment for global multiple myeloma market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global multiple myeloma market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global multiple myeloma market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

The countries covered in the global multiple myeloma market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, North America represent high market share for global multiple myeloma market due to the established regulatory framework, high demand of diseases specific treatment, rise in adoption of newer technologies, presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and increased patient awareness level as well as high prevalence of multiple myeloma. Europe is considered a second largest growing regional segment owing to the presence of global marketed players in this region and surge in population. Asia Pacific leads the market due to the rise in number of generic manufacturers in this region as well as increasing disposable income.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Global multiple myeloma market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

