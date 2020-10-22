IOS app allows you to use night mode for video recording on older iPhones

Apple’s new iPhones 12 were announced a few weeks ago, and with them the Cupertino giant launched a new feature for the camera that promises to appeal to lovers of night shots and recordings. This is because the night mode of the new phones now allows you to record both ordinary video with night mode and time-lapse.

This feature, however, is limited – natively – only to the four new versions from Apple, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, those who have and for now stay with older models, such as those in the iPhone 11 and iPhone X line, can take advantage of a similar solution which, however, is not released natively.

This is because the NeuralCam NightVideo application allows you to record videos with the night mode activated. The application uses the same principles and algorithms as the original resource and, in this way, is able to provide a very similar result. In the promotional video below, the company shows some uses of the app in nightly recordings:

NeuralCam is already known to generations past, when it was first launched to allow users of different iPhone models to access the night mode that was previously limited to the iPhone 11.

Another interesting point is that, although bearing the title of “NightVideo” in its name, the app can also be used to record in well-lit environments or in daylight, with results which can be as good as the native cell phone camera – or even better.