HIV MARKET OUTLOOK BY 2020-2027 | ABBVIE INC., JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC., GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORP

Global HIV market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, diagnostics, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

HIV Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the HIV-AIDS worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The market competitors currently working in the HIV market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., ViiV Healthcare Mylan pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech, Inc., and among others.

Global HIV Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of diagnostics, HIV market is segmented into antigen/antibody test, antibody test, nucleic acid tests (NATS), CD4T cell count, viral load, drug resistance and others.

On the basis of drugs, HIV market is segmented into protease inhibitors (PIS), multi-class combination drugs, fusion inhibitors (FI), nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIS) and others.

Route of administration segment of HIV market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, HIV market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, HIV market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

HIV Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the HIV market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Table Of Contents: Global HIV Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

