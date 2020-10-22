ReclameAqui reveals 26% increase in complaints against internet providers during pandemic

ReclameAqui is the leading online center for complaints against products or services of different categories, making the data listed by the company used as a quality standard by some consumers more demanding when making their investments.

Recently, a survey by the customer service platform showed that during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, there was a 26.91% increase in the number of complaints to broadband internet providers across the board. Brasil.

According to the data, companies in this sector began to show an increase in complaints due to social isolation, which forced many people to work from home, which ended up directly influencing internet consumption, and much of this growth in complaints has occurred in May.

In the fifth month of 2020 alone, there were 15,857 cases of new people signing up to exclusively complain about failures in this type of service, where everyone was dissatisfied with the delivery compared to what had been hiring. Some of the top companies mentioned in ReclameAqui include: Vivo, Tim, Oi, Claro, Nextel, NET, Sky, Sercomtel, Algar, HughesNet, Brisanet, MOB Telecom, Vero Internet and Unifique.

“This increase in complaints on the Internet is natural, because it is used more and more. Children play streaming, while parents work online, participating in various video conferences. The pandemic has come to test the entire broadband structure of the country. Until we manage to survive, but not in an ideal way. It’s common for people to have connection issues once or twice a week. We have become used to the poor quality of service and we already have a plan B, which is 4G Internet, ”said Maurício Vargas, founder of ReclameAqui.

At Anatel, the data is no different, since there has been a 39.75% increase in the number of complaints filed for the same reason, according to information collected only in the first half of the year. Some of the complaints leaders include:

Claro (131,909 records) Vivo (90,209) Oi (72,003) TIM (38,831)

