Hamilton in front of a possible team title: incredible performances | Free press

Portimão (AP) – Lewis Hamilton warmly congratulated the Mercedes team on the success they have achieved since their move.

The German motor racing team can at least mathematically claim the seventh Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship victory this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix. “It’s an incredible achievement,” said Hamilton, 35, in the Portimão paddock. He is proud to be part of the team.

The Silver Arrows vie with a 180-point lead over rival Red Bull in the Algarve debut. If the cushion is 220 points after the twelfth of 17 races scheduled, Mercedes can no longer win the triumph of the team. Hamilton, who came to Mercedes from McLaren in the 2013 season as a successor to Michael Schumacher, and his stable colleague Valtteri Bottas from Finland are expected to at least take victory and third place, the Dutchman Max Verstappen and the Thai driver- British Alexander Albon should even be able to do so. don’t get a point.

Moreover, Hamilton may become the sole record holder for the number of Grand Prix wins with a win on Sunday (2:10 p.m. CET / Sky and RTL). The last time he was at the Nürburgring, with his 91st success, he was at the level of Michael Schumacher.