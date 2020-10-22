Google also investigated in Brazil for alleged monopoly practices

Update (10/22/2020 at 2:12 p.m.) – BB

This week, Google fell victim to a lawsuit, filed by the United States Department of Justice, which accused the Mountain View-based company of monopoly practices in the search market. The American agency explains that the company is acting unfairly with its competitors by signing contracts with cell phone manufacturers to install its search engine natively in the system and prevent its removal.

On the same day, the company issued a memo in its defense clarifying that its users use its services because they want to, not because they have no other option. In the post, made on its official blog, the search giant also “learned” how to install and use competitor’s search engines on Android devices, such as Microsoft’s Bing, for example.

Now, the same week that the lawsuit went public, the American company saw its name mentioned in another lawsuit. This time in Brazil, Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) is also investigating the company for alleged monopoly practices. In total, Google is under investigation for three different types of lawsuits, involving both its mobile and desktop products.

The first, based on a European lawsuit that convicted the company run by Sundar Pichai for monopoly actions, examines whether Google is acting unfairly with its competitors by ordering Android phone makers to pre-install their apps (like Gmail, Maps and Chrome , for example) on all devices launched with the operating system and also block their uninstalls.

The second trial, which was opened in 2019, analyzes suspicions that the company is harming the media by copying part of the journalistic texts published to “paste” them on the search page. In this way, the users – who are potential readers of each vehicle – end up having access to the news without having to go to the link and, in this way, affect the metrics of each portal.

Finally, Cade is also investigating Google after a complaint filed by Yelp in 2016. The company accuses the search giant of using its market power to harm the review site in Brazil. Indeed, the company displays, in the search results, notices, addresses, phone numbers and maps of restaurants, shops and hotels and, in this way, harms the portal, which has the function of provide this type of information to readers.

All charges are still under investigation and, to date, there is no prediction as to when the case will be concluded. However, if convicted, the company must pay a fine corresponding to 30% of its turnover during the period in Brazil.

Google defends itself against US Department of Justice charges

Today, October 20, we report that the United States Department of Justice has taken legal action against Google on the grounds that the search giant maintains a monopoly over its web search engine available for Android phones. and iOS.

At the time, the Mountain View company briefly defended itself on Twitter and announced that it would soon issue an official statement on the matter.

Now, in its official blog, the company is defending itself against the charges brought by the agency. The company claims, once again, that the action is extremely flawed and adds that the process will not help the consumer “at all” and, on the contrary, “it will artificially favor lower quality search alternatives, increase smartphone prices and will make it more difficult for people to access the search services they want to use. “

The company also recalls that owners of iPhones and Android phones use Google search services because they think it’s the best alternative, not because it’s the only one available.

In the post, the giant also explains the various agreements it has with other companies, such as Apple, to set Google search as the default mechanism in Safari. According to the company, they are negotiating the availability of their search service on multiple devices, but competitors’ alternatives are still available on smartphones.

Yes, like countless other businesses, we pay to promote our services, just as a brand of cereal can pay for a supermarket to stock their products at the end of a row or on a shelf at the consumer’s eye level. For digital services, when you first buy a device, it has a sort of “tablet at eye level” on the home screen. On the cell phone, this shelf is controlled by Apple, in addition to companies like AT&T, Verizon, Samsung, and LG. On desktop computers, this shelf is overwhelmingly controlled by Microsoft.

Finally, the publication recalls that competing alternatives to Google also enter into partnership agreements, such as Yahoo! and Bing, which are also paying Apple to make it officially available on Safari.

The search giant is also highlighting a space in the article to show how an alternative search app – such as Microsoft Bing, for example – can be installed and used on Android or iOS phones.

The official post is available on the Google Blog and can be accessed through this link.

Antitrust action filed against Google in the United States for monopoly practices

The United States Department of Justice filed a complaint against Google early Tuesday, October 20. This is an antitrust lawsuit based on the Mountain View giant’s alleged monopoly on the browser and web search market.

According to the North American agency, the company “maintains a monopoly” with practices detrimental to its competitors in the sector and, therefore, prevents other companies offering similar solutions from developing in this market.

As an example, it is cited the fact that Google pays billions of reais to Apple to keep the Mountain View search engine as standard on the browser of iPhones, Safari.

In addition, other manufacturers are also required to maintain a company search bar on the home screen or interface of their cell phones. The ministry also mentions that the company is preventing other manufacturers from removing its search app from phones with the Android operating system.

To defend its thesis of a monopoly practice of Google on the browser and search market, the DOJ (acronym for Department of Justice, in Portuguese) cites four actions of the American giant:

Enter into exclusive agreements that prohibit the pre-installation of any competing search service; Enter subordination and other agreements that force your search app to pre-install in prime locations on mobile devices and make them impossible to uninstall, regardless of consumer preference; Entering into long-term contracts with Apple that require Google to be the standard general – and even exclusive – search engine on Apple’s popular Safari browser and other Apple search tools; Typically using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment for your search engine across devices, web browsers, and other search access points, creating a continuous, self-sustaining cycle of monopolization.

So far, there is little information on the Justice Department’s request to open the case against the company, but the agency wants the court to “break control of Google.” There are also reports that the search company will be forced to sell its browser, Google Chrome, or that its ads and advertisements will be blocked. However, it is important to note that none of these requests have been confirmed.

Google Position

To defend the charges, the search giant posted a brief comment on the Tweet, in which it claims the action is flawed and people are not required to use Google, but they do so at their own discretion. . The complete company which will soon publish a complete positioning.

The lawsuit brought today by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they want to – not because they have to or can’t find alternatives. We will have a full statement this morning.

– Google Public Policy (@googlepubpolicy) October 20, 2020

“The current Department of Justice process is deeply flawed. People use Google because they want to – not because they are forced or because they cannot find alternatives. We will have a full statement this morning. “

It should be noted that the action is supported, in total, by eleven North American states.