At 8.68% CAGR, Packaging Automation Solution Market to Surpass $ 39.61 Billion by 2027

Competitive Landscape:

A packaging automation is defined to the procedure of packaging a product without interference of human assistance. A packaging automation solution is having range of application from individual equipment to complete packaging lines. The rapid growth in e-commerce sector across the globe is escalating the demand for packaging automation solution to efficiently products at a large scale in shorter period.

For instance: As per the Indian brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector stood for USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and expected to grow to USD 200 billion till 2024. As per the e-marketers report, China’s retail e-commerce sale was stood at USD 1.52 trillion in 2018 and is projected to grow till USD 4.09 trillion by the year 2023. Similarly, according to the Statista, sale in e-commerce & retail sector of the United States was USD 279.727 billion in 2017 and increased to USD 343.15 billion in 2019. In addition, rapid growth in adoption of automation solution across various industry verticals is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, requirement of high capital cost is the factor hampering the growth of market.

Global Packaging Automation Solution Market is valued approximately USD 39.61 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.68% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Brief Segmentation of Global Packaging Automation Solution Market:

By Software & service:

Software

Services

By Function:

Case Packaging

Palletizing

Labelling

Bagging

Filling

Capping

Wrapping

Others

By Product Type:

Automated Packagers

Packaging Robots

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

By Industry:

Food and Beverages

Logistics and Warehousing

Healthcare

Chemical

Retail

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Défense

Automotive

Others

Market key companies:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric Se

Emerson Electric Co.

Swisslog Holding AG

Siemens AG

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

Kollmorgen

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., Kg

The scope of the Global Packaging Automation Solution Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Packaging Automation Solution Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its prospects.

