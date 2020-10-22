Best gaming mouse to buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlights of gaming mice

When you have a gaming PC or laptop, having the best games on your device isn’t the only way to define you’re a good gamer, as the peripherals chosen in the process also help improve performance in styles. of the most different games on the market.

And when it comes to shooting and action games, the mouse is the main element to ensure quality gameplay. But several questions arise halfway: what is the best gaming mouse of 2020? What offers better performance? Which one is the best to buy? What brings more DPI? Is it better a wired or wireless mouse?

Our list seeks to bring together more accessible models that only provide a good experience, as well as more robust models that bring more advanced technologies and several shortcuts to give that advantage in more fierce competitions.

The models will be organized by price, but we’ll spell out the highlight of each and the benefits of investing in a more expensive model. As prices change frequently, the products listed will not always be perfectly sorted by price.

Spider Tarantula OM702

The Spider Tarantula Om-702 is the cheapest gaming mouse on the list, but that doesn’t mean its quality is inferior to other devices out there, but rather an opportunity to try something that has a low price to know if it responds. needs in different games.

It has a 2000 DPI optical sensor, which makes it easy to use in different situations, in addition to the manufacturer guaranteeing a useful life of 12 million clicks, a good average for the category, since most of the games have multiple clicks in a short space of time.

Multilaser QuickFire MO236

While Multilaser doesn’t have as much representation in the gamer market, QuickFire can be a good option for those who need a more affordable product.

One point that draws attention to this mouse is the fact that it has 7 buttons, one of the biggest advantages it can offer, especially since games require different commands to perform simple tasks, like getting in the car, shooting, changing weapons, etc.

Being able to focus all of this on the mouse makes the movements faster and even helps with the reflex part when taking immediate action to win a battle.

Logitech G305

Typically, those looking for gaming mice end up shying away from wireless models due to the higher latency and generally low battery life. Maybe you think so because you still don’t know the Logitech G305. It has the latest generation sensor from Logitech with a transmission rate of 1 ms and a speed of 12,000 DPI.

It has six programmable buttons and a single AA battery that promises 250 hours of battery life. It can be adjusted to last up to 9 months with typical use in Resistance mode, which can be selected through Logitech gaming software. And even with the battery, it doesn’t get heavy, weighing 99 grams in total.

Redragon King Cobra M711

Redragon is another manufacturer that also relies on good gaming products to compete with Corsair, Logitech and HyperX in the domestic market. If you are looking for a good mouse option for gaming and not spending too much, the Cobra M711 may be a good choice. It brings a maximum DPI of 24000 with a Pixart 3.360 sensor, with 7 additional buttons and 20G acceleration.

It has a narrower design and fits smaller hands better. Its build quality is very good and there is RGB lighting. The top of the device is rubberized, to make the grip firmer. The cable is braided for durability. It ends up being a bit heavier than a lot of the ones we mention, but that shouldn’t bother everyone.

Logitech G502 HERO

A very interesting option from Logitech is the G502 HERO, which brings several features to become a wired option that appeals to users. It comes with 11 programmable buttons for use in various types of situations in games, allowing the player to stay focused on mastering a single device.

Something atypical that the manufacturer brings in this mouse are the extra weights, where 5 irons of 3.6 grams serve to help balance the equipment so that comfort and performance are always optimized. Because they are removable, these weights can be used in several available compartments, either on the right, on the left or at the bottom.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS

Who says professional mice have to cost a fortune? HyperX relies on Pulsefire FPS which delivers high precision and build quality, charging less than many lower competitors, making it one of the best cost-benefits.

Because it’s lighter than most mice and offers 3200 DPI, this makes Pulsefire ideal for first-person shooter games, which justifies the acronym FPS in its name. If you want a high-end mouse and can’t afford the high price, this is the model for you.

Logitech G403

The G403 is one of the most popular gaming mice in Brazil. This is because it combines good comfort, precision, quality and a fair price. The G403 communicates at a rate of up to 1000 transmissions per second, 8 times faster than standard mice. This means that when the mouse is moved or clicked, the response to the screen is virtually instantaneous.

The logo is RGB backlit, so you can configure the lighting to suit each game, choosing from 16.8 million color options. Want agile answers? It features mechanical button tension that uses metal springs to help keep the right and left mouse buttons ready to click, reducing the force required. There are six programmable buttons and built-in memory, all to deliver great performance in any type of game.

Razer Deathadder V2

The Razer Deathadder Elite mouse is considered one of the best for eSports. Indeed, it is equipped with a new optical sensor that offers true resolution of 20,000 DPI and true tracking at 450 inches per second (PPS). Razer promises that this model gives you the absolute advantage of having the fastest sensor in the world.

It was designed to redefine the standards for accuracy and speed, because this sensor outperforms the competition with 99.4% resolution accuracy, so you can deliver deadlier shots with precision. It also has new switches that have been optimized and fine-tuned to deliver the best response times during gaming and extended durability of up to 70 million clicks.

Logitech G903

Did you like the G305 for being wireless, but would you prefer a more rugged, more advanced mouse? The G903 is Logitech’s best bet. It comes with 11 programmable buttons, which gives more flexibility than the cheaper model. Unlike using a battery, it comes with an internal battery that averages 32 hours of battery life. The best part is that it charges while you are using the mouse with the USB cable.

It is bigger and heavier than the G305, in addition to being considerably more expensive. The advantage of being an ambidextrous model is that it will suit all gamers, not to mention that it is also suitable for any type of game. It is equipped with the PMW3366 optical sensor without smoothing, filtering or acceleration over the entire DPI range. (200 to 12,000 DPI). And everything in it is configurable.

Zowie EC-2

We’ve closed our guide with the best gaming mouse for those who don’t mind multiple customizable buttons or RGB LEDs. The Zowie EC2 looks like a simple mouse, but it stands out for its excellent behavior: being agile and precise. It has a high quality finish and a durable 2m cable.

The EC2 is the darling of FPS gamers, especially those who are demanding and want speed and precision. And you don’t even have to worry about the setups, just connect the mouse to your machine and start playing.

If you need to adjust the DPI or the response time, just make the selection with the mouse using the buttons at the bottom. In other words, here you have a product that does only the essentials, but does it very well.

Of course, its price is high and it is not ambidextrous, which can alienate some interested parties.